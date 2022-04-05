Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.