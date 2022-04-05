Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

