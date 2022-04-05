Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $178,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.10.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.86 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.