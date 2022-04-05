Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.