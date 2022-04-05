Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $728,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

