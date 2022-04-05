Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $251.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.58 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.