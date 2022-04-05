Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.
AvalonBay Communities Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
