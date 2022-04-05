Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 513 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

