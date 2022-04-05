Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

