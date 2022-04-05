Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $710,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

