Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

