Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

