Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

WELL stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

