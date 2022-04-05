Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.97.

Shares of FM traded down C$2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.66. 867,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.42. The company has a market cap of C$29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

