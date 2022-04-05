Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of DB opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

