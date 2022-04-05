Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price to €75.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 66,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

