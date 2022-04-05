Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 6,100 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,120 ($80.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,392. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £99.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,692.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,138.28.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

