DEXTools Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $33.68 million and $363,619.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00107590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,150,578 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

