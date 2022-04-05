DiamondRock Hospitality to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.