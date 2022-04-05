Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report sales of $908.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $925.22 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.89. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.