Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

