DMG Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,119 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

