Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to €79.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $57.87 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.