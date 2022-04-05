Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 25th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

DPUKY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

