Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DOM opened at GBX 384.20 ($5.04) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 375.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.33) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.