Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 137 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.17. The stock had a trading volume of 571,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.29 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.