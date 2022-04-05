Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 137 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DPZ traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.17. The stock had a trading volume of 571,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.29 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.
DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
