Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $831.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.10 million and the highest is $844.15 million. Donaldson posted sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

