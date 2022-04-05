Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.21. 1,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $1,823,000.

