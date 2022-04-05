Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 3.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 13,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $598.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.