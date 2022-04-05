Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

DCT traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 25,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,463. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

