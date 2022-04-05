Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DNE stock opened at GBX 514.95 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.82. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 324.45 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 525.49 ($6.89). The firm has a market cap of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.53.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

