Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DNE stock opened at GBX 514.95 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.82. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 324.45 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 525.49 ($6.89). The firm has a market cap of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.53.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
