Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 8,253 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.