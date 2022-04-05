Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

