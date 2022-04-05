Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

