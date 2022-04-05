Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.43. The company has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

