Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Alfreton Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $550.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $352.10 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

