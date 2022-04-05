Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $287.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $353.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

