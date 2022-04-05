Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

ZBRA opened at $431.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

