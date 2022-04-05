Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $574.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $356.84 and a twelve month high of $586.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

