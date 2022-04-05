Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $5,754,101. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

