Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

