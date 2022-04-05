Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

