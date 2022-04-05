Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $54,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.99 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

