Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,682 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.41 and its 200-day moving average is $219.43. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

