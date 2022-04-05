Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,906 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

Moody’s stock opened at $342.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.54 and a 200-day moving average of $361.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

