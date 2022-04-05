Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 43,634 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,218,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

