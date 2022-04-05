Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 53,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,774 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 344,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,756,688. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

