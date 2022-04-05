Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.89.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dyadic International (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
