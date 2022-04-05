Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.