Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
TSE:DNG opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$129.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.