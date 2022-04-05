Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

TSE:DNG opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$129.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

