Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.55 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

