E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.64

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 168659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$147.87 million and a P/E ratio of -27.16.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

